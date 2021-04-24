S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

