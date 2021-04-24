Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.81 ($31.54).

SZG stock opened at €27.38 ($32.21) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €28.60 ($33.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

