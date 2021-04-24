Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.81 ($31.54).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €27.38 ($32.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.61 and a 200 day moving average of €20.61.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

