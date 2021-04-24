Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 5,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

