Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

