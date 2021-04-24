Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.37 on May 11th

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

