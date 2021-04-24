Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Up 0.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €414.00 ($487.06) and last traded at €409.00 ($481.18). Approximately 854 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €408.50 ($480.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €378.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €360.93.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

