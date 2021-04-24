Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $467.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.51. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $499.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

