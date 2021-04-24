Savix Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Savix has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $304,687.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $18.76 or 0.00037755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

