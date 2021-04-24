Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock opened at €7.99 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.64. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

