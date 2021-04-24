Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,223,900.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

