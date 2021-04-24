Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 768,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

