Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Decreased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

