Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s 10th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. SEA makes up 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 2,704,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.