Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

