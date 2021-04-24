Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

