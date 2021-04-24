Seagate Technology plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

