SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

