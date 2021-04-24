Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,165 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $25,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

ST stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 736,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

