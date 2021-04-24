Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.