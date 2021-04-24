Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day moving average is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

