Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

