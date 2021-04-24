Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 83.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,634 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

