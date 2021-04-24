Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.