Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

