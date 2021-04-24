Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 56,253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

