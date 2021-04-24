Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 37,427 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

