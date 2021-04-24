Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $56.62 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 17.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $56,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

