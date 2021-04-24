Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83.

