Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 38,057 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,057 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

