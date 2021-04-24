Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.03. 1,194,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,137.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

