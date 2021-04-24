Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Danakali (LON:DNK)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:DNK opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. Danakali has a 1 year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.84. The company has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a PE ratio of -20.36.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

