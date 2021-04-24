Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

