Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Sientra stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

