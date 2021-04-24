Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BSRR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

