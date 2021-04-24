SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.96.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

