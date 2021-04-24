Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

SKX opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

