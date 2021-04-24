Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 705,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 12,400,218 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 504,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

