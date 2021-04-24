SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

