Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,190,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 949,718 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 230,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

