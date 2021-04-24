Sleep Number Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $112.72 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

