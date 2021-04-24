SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 43823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

