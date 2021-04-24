SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.17 million and the lowest is $34.61 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $32.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $151.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $489,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 125,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $777.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

