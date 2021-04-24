SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 306,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,365 shares of company stock worth $1,463,465. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

