SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

