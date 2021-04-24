Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $208,228.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $208,228.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

