Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

