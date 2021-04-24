Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Cowen from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.