Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,579,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

