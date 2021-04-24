SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 455.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.